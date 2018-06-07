New clinic brings first medical detox program to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new center in Wichita will be the first in the city to offer medically monitored detox for people suffering from drug and alcohol addiction.

The Fieldview at Holland treatment center will offer medically monitored detox, with staff available at all times to provide medications to ease withdrawal symptoms.

Currently, Wichita organizations offer only social detox, which focuses on therapy and counseling and doesn't use medication.

The Wichita Eagle reports Fieldview will offer 64 beds of detox and residential treatment, making it Wichita's largest residential treatment facility.

Executive director Diane Peltier says the privately-owned center hopes to start accepting patients next week. It already has a waiting list.

Besides, medication, residents will be offered behavioral therapies, outpatient therapies and help with mental health disorders.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com