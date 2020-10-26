New classes set at Robbyn’s Nest

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman has announced three new classes.

Offerings include Mommy and Me Educational Playgroup, featuring music with movement, crafts, stories and early STEM lessons, Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon; open studio, featuring ceramics, jewelry, drawing and nature art; and Weather Trackers.

For more information, including days for open studio and Weather Trackers, call the 1 Route 37 East center at 860-354-0099.