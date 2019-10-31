New book to shed light on Edison

Kent Memorial Library and House of Books will co-sponsor a reception to celebrate the publication of “EDISON” by Edmund Morris, with remarks by Sylvia Jukes Morris and Christopher Buckley, Nov. 2 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the House of Books, 4 North St. in Kent.

The book is new biography of Thomas Alva Edison, who was the most famous American of his time and is mostly remembered for the gift of universal electric light.

His invention of the first practical incandescent lamp 140 years ago so dazzled the world—already reeling from his invention of the phonograph and dozens of other revolutionary devices—that it cast a shadow over his later achievements.

In all, this near-deaf genius patented 1,093 inventions, not including others, such as the X-ray fluoroscope, that he left unlicensed for the benefit of medicine.

One of the achievements of the new biography, the first major life of Edison in more than 20 years, is that it portrays the unknown Edison—the philosopher, the futurist, the chemist, the botanist, the wartime defense adviser, the founder of nearly 250 companies—as fully as it deconstructs the Edison of mythological memory.

Edmund Morris, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award, spent seven years conducting research among five million pages of original documents preserved in Edison’s laboratory at West Orange, N.J., and getting privileged access to family papers still held in trust.