New beginning on tap for Shreveport's Arlington Hotel

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — From a falling facade, to broken windows, the historic Arlington Hotel in Shreveport's downtown has been vacant since 1990.

But for the first time in decades, the old building will soon see new life.

KTBS-TV reports the Metropolitan Planning Commission has voted to approve a special use permit for the Larsen Family LP to turn the former hotel into a distillery, French-style restaurant and a speak-easy bar.

The man behind the project is Shreveport architect Kevin Bryan. It will be called the "Every Man a King" Distillery. The name stems from famed Louisiana senator and former Gov. Huey Long, nicknamed the Kingfish.

While seeking re-election in 1930, Long promised to make every man a king. It was a message voters had never heard before.

