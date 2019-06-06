New algae bloom in Florida's Lake Okeechobee

PORT MAYACA, Fla. (AP) — Scientists say blue-green algae appears to be blooming on the eastern side of Lake Okeechobee in Florida.

A state water management crew discovered the bloom Wednesday near the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam in western Martin County.

Audubon Florida scientist Paul Gray tells the Naples Daily News that the new bloom is cause for concern but it's "too soon to freak out."

A sample was sent to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to test for toxins that can cause nausea and vomiting if ingested.

Florida experienced the worst blue-green algae bloom in state history last year. That was coupled with a devastating red tide outbreak along the state's beaches that caused respiratory irritations in people and killed sea turtles, manatees, dolphins and fish.

