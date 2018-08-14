New York plans meetings to address recycling problems

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York environmental officials are looking for solutions to recycling problems in municipalities around the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the Department of Environmental Conservation will hold a series of public meetings to identify ways to deal with changes in global markets that have dramatically increased the cost of recycling. The first meeting is scheduled for Aug. 29 at DEC headquarters in Albany.

The Democratic governor says tightening import restrictions in Asia are making it difficult for some U.S. recycling operations to find suitable markets for material.

In June, County Waste, which operates a large regional recycling center in Albany, announced it would charge $120 a ton to accept recyclables. That's twice as expensive as disposal of regular waste.

Several municipalities are ending pickup of recyclables citing the cost.