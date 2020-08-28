https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/New-York-man-allegedly-stole-school-bus-to-drive-15522316.php
New York man allegedly stole school bus to drive home
AVON, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has been charged with criminal possession of stolen property after sheriff’s deputies say he stole a school bus in Pennsylvania to drive home.
Justin Preedom stole a school bus and drove back to Avon, New York, on Monday, according to a statement from Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty.
Preedom was arraigned and released on his own recognizance Thursday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious condition complaint for a bus with Pennsylvania license plates. Authorities contacted the bus company in Sarver, Pennsylvania, to confirm if the bus was supposed to be in Avon; it was not.
Authorities said there could be additional charges filed in Pennsylvania.
