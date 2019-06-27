New York landmarks to be lit with colors for WorldPride

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Landmarks across New York state are being lit up in honor of WorldPride.

The structures to be lit include the spire of One World Trade Center, the Mid-Hudson Bridge, the SUNY Central Administration Building and the State Fair Exposition Center.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the landmarks will shine in colors of the pink and blue transgender flag Thursday and Friday and rainbow colors of the LGBTQ Pride flag on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Niagara Falls will be lit in pride flag colors on Sunday and Lake Placid's Herb Brooks Arena will light the ice in pride colors during figure skating competitions Thursday through Sunday.

WorldPride, an international LGBTQ celebration, is being held in New York this year with events throughout June. The New York City Pride March is Sunday.