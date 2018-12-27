New York hunters killed nearly 109,000 deer this fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — For white-tailed deer hunters in New York state, 2018 was the third year in a row of increased harvest.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says hunters reported taking 14 percent more deer in the Northern Zone and 11 percent more in the Southern Zone than in 2017. Numbers were up 33 percent from 2016 in the Northern Zone and 26 percent in the Southern Zone.

Preliminary figures show hunters killed nearly 109,000 deer this fall statewide, compared to just under 98,000 last year and 86,000 in 2016.

For bear hunters, the numbers were up in the Northern Zone and down in the Southern Zone. Statewide, hunters reported taking 1,066 bears, a decrease from 1,186 in 2017 and 1,327 in 2016.