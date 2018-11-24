New York dog found in Florida 18 months after disappearing

SEFFNER, Fla. (AP) — Eighteen months after Sinatra the brown and white Husky disappeared from his home in New York, he ended up wandering in a Florida neighborhood where 13-year-old Rose Verrill took him in.

Turns out, Sinatra once belonged to 16-year-old Zion Willis, who died in a gun accident in Brooklyn, New York. He'll be reunited with her family in Baltimore on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Verill and her family searched for the owner with the help from a friend, Jeanne Baldi. An identification chip provided a possible owner's name, but the phone number was a digit off.

Baldi turned to social media and found Zion's father, Lesmore. He says they searched for months for Sinatra and were overcome when they learned their daughter's beloved pet was coming home.