New York balloon artists head to Dubai for show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Some upstate New York sculptors whose medium of choice is balloons are heading to the United Arab Emirates for their next creation.

Rochester's Airigami artists say they'll build a 13-foot-tall balloon version of the Maker Faire mascot at the Maker Faire in Dubai beginning Monday. They also plan to get the public involved in a project.

Maker Faires celebrate showcase invention and creativity. The Airigami team has displayed at 15 of them around the U.S. and beyond.

Some past Airigami projects include a giant balloon dinosaur for the Virginia Museum of Natural History and a piloted balloon sculpture called the Fantastic Flying Octopus.