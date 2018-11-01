New York attorney general race puts Trump, history on ballot

NEW YORK (AP) — History is at stake in the race for New York Attorney General.

Either of the top two candidates would be the state's first black attorney general.

Democrat Letitia James is a Brooklyn native in her second term as New York City's public advocate.

Republican Keith Wofford is a New York City bankruptcy lawyer and political newcomer originally from Buffalo.

James would also be the first woman elected to the office, though not the first to serve.

Current attorney general Barbara Underwood, a Democrat, was appointed after Eric Schneiderman resigned in May amid allegations he abused women.

James and Wofford both say they'll take on political corruption in the state.

James says she'll continue lawsuits that challenge President Donald Trump and his policies.

Wofford says he'll only pursue Trump-related cases that benefit the state or residents.