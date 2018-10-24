New York City police commissioner says package sent to CNN contained a live explosive and envelope with white powder
An NYPD bomb squad vehicle departs an area outside Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is believed to contain a pipe bomb. less
An NYPD bomb squad vehicle departs an area outside Time Warner Center on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in New York. Law enforcement officials say a suspicious package that prompted an evacuation of CNN's offices is ... more
Photo: Kevin Hagen, AP
Photo: Kevin Hagen, AP
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police commissioner says package sent to CNN contained a live explosive and envelope with white powder.