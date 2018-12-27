New Year’s Day concert scheduled

The Washington Friends of Music and the New Baroque Soloists will hold the seventh annual New Year’s Day concert Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church meetinghouse on the Green in Washington.

The program will include Vivaldi's “Sinfonia in F” for horns, oboes, strings and basso continuo; “Concerto in F” for horns, oboes, strings and basso continuo, the first movement of the “Brandenburg Concerto # 1” by J. S. Bach; and “All' Elevazione” for oboe and violin by Domenico Zipoli.

Many of the arrangements were created by Douglas Myers, artistic director, who also plays trumpet and horn.

Before each piece is performed, the musicians will share information about the composer, the instrument and the historical context.

A party with the musicians will follow the concert.

This is the seventh year the New Baroque Soloists are performing in town.

This year’s summer concert festival in July and August with world-class performances drew a record audience.

The 12-member chamber orchestra consists of solo musicians and members of orchestras in New York and Connecticut.

Violist Vincent Lionti and cellist Samuel Magill arehighly regarded members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.

Magill will play a solo for cello by J. S. Bach.

Returning after a hiatus is sought-after violinist Yuko Naito-Gotay.

A graduate of Yale School of Music and the Curtis Institute of Music, she has performed with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra and at some of the most important music festivals, including the Mostly Mozart Festival, the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival of Yale University, Tanglewood Music Festival with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

She is will perform a Telemann Trio Sonata with violist Lionti and the Zipoli piece with esteemed oboist Lillian Copeland.

New to the orchestra is renowned violinist Wei Tan.

Born in Shanghai, into a family of musicians, she began her violin studies at the age of 3.

She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music from the Manhattan School of Music, and made her New York debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in 2002.

Tan was the winner of the Lillian Fuchs Chamber Music Competition and has earned many awards, including at the Artists International Presentation Series.

She performs regularly in the U.S. and in China, and is co-founder and artistic director of the New York International Artists Association.

Admission is $30 in advance and includes the concert and the party, and $35 at the door. Children will be admitted for free.

Tickets can be purchased online at washingtonct4music.blogspot.com, by phone 860-868-9174 and at the Hickory Stick Bookshop at 2 Green Hill Road.