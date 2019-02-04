New US Navy warship USS Charleston to be commissioned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The commissioning ceremony for one of the Navy's newest combat ships is set next month in South Carolina.

Charleston officials said in a news release Monday the USS Charleston will be commissioned during a ceremony March 2.

It's the sixth shipped named Charleston in naval history.

Charlotte Riley, wife of former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley, is the ship's sponsor and broke a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow two years ago when it was christened in Mobile, Alabama.

The Charleston is a littoral combat ship similar to a frigate. The ship is about 400 feet (120 meters) long and has a top speed of more than 46 mph (74 kph). It cost about $440 million.

The most recent USS Charleston was a cargo ship during the Vietnam War.