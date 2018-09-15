New Preston Women’s Club to meet

The New Preston Women’s Club will begin the club’s 2018-19 year Sept. 20 at the Community House at 27 Church St.

Light refreshments will be served at 6 p.m., followed by a short business meeting at 6:30 p.m. and a pot luck supper.

All members and their guests are invited to attend.

The club was organized in 191.

Members meet on the third Thursday of the month September through November and March through May, with exception for bad weather, at the Community House.

The club welcomes new members from surrounding towns to join us.

For information, call 860-868-7022.