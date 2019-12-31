New Portland police chief sworn in

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland’s new police chief Jami Resch was sworn in during a private ceremony Tuesday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 20-year bureau veteran succeeds Danielle Outlaw, who stepped down to become Philadelphia’s next police commissioner.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler made the announcement Monday at the same time he announced Outlaw’s departure. Resch, who made $185,556.80 as the bureau’s No. 2, will be paid an annual salary of $215,000.

The bureau declined to make Resch available for an interview Tuesday, saying she would make her first public remarks next week.

Last year, Outlaw picked Resch, then a captain, to serve as assistant chief of investigations. In May, Outlaw promoted Resch to deputy chief.

Chris Davis was sworn in as the new deputy chief. He was named assistant chief of operations in June. Before that, he served in a variety of posts, including assistant chief of services, Central Precinct commander and captain of North Precinct.