New Nevada laws lift 'pink tax,' edit campaign finance rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tax-free feminine hygiene products and an overhaul of state campaign finance rules are among the changes Nevada will see in 2019 as new laws take effect.

Nevada's last legislative session was in 2017, and most of the laws passed took effect that year or on Jan. 1, 2018.

The voter-approved tax exemption on tampons and sanitary napkins is among the handful of measures taking effect Tuesday.

A new law expanding the restoration of voting rights for some felons also will take effect, along with a retooling of state campaign finance reporting requirements.

The campaign finance changes require candidates and political action committees to detail purchases made with credit cards instead of reporting them in one lump payment made on a credit card bill.