NEW MILFORD — On Sunday, June 20, EVOLVE Yoga Wellness Nutrition Hosts an all-day free yoga event to celebrate the Summer Solstice and the longest day of the year.

All classes are free, but require pre-registration. Join in any class and enter to win some special EVOLVE prizes. End the day on the New Milford Green from 6-8 p.m. for our 108 Sun Salutation practice.