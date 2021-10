NEW MILFORD — For the past year, whenever Debra Cummings-Waldorf makes herself a peanut butter sandwich, she really hopes it will taste and smell like a peanut butter sandwich.

Sometimes it does but other times, it tastes and smells like mud.

Aside from peanut butter, water sometimes tastes like coffee and other foods and drinks don’t smell and taste like what they’re supposed to, she said.

Whenever that happens, “I make myself have it anyway,” she said.

The unusual taste and smells are no mystery to Cummings-Waldorf. She first got them in November 2020 — about five or six weeks after she had COVID-19. While the change in one’s taste or smell is familiar to many who had COVID-19, for Cummings-Waldorf, these symptoms never left.

Cummings-Waldorf, now 71, and a mother of two, grandmother of six and great-grandmother of five, is considered a COVID-long hauler.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people with new, returning or ongoing health problems four or more weeks after first being infected with COVID-19 may be considered to have “long COVID” or be a “COVID long-hauler.”

The CDC said it’s working to learn more about the short- and long-term health effects associated with COVID-19 — who gets them, and why.

Additionally, long-haulers are now considered to have a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

‘Feels like bugs crawling’

Cummings-Waldorf tested positive for COVID-19 in late October 2020. So did her husband, Jim Waldorf.

While Jim Waldorf initially seemed to be the sicker one — he was in and out of Danbury Hospital and then on oxygen at home for about a month — his symptoms eventually went away.

After 13 weeks, towards the middle of December, some of the intestinal issues Cummings-Waldorf got from COVID-19 had gone away. She began to gain back the 25 pounds she had lost from dehydration. She thought she was getting better.

She thought wrong.

“I never got any better from that point on. My symptoms just stayed the same,” Cummings-Waldorf said.

Aside from the odd sense of smell and taste, she said she gets frequent headaches and feels very weak, especially in her legs.

“That was totally not the case before getting COVID,” she said.

Additionally, she has pains on the bottom of her feet and pain right under her toes.

On other occasions, she gets a “creepy crawly feeling” on her arms and legs.

“I’m always brushing things off. It feels like bugs crawling on me,” she said.

She also suffers from extreme exhaustion, which she described as “sudden” and “complete.”

“You think you are only sleeping when 15 minutes but you wake up and it’s 12 to 15 hours you’ve slept through,” she said.

Prior to having COVID, she had normally slept for about five or six hours a night.

Also, not a day goes by when she doesn’t feel any bloating and stomach pain.

“I go in for tests on the 25th. They will put a scope through my throat into my stomach to see if they can find out if there is damage there,” she said.

Not getting a COVID-19 vaccine

Cummings-Waldorf has chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, due to her current issues.

“I’m really too afraid. I’m very worried it will make it worse,” she said. “I’ve watched my husband get (vaccinated) and he went through two days of a mini-COVID experience.”

The CDC recommends people who had COVID-19 still get vaccinated. Its website states that the vaccination can further help with protection and research has not yet determined how long people are protected from getting COVID-19 again.

She added the uncertainty of being a long-hauler is “very stressful.”

“I don’t think the doctors don’t know anything about us — are we going to get better? Are we not going to get better? I just wish they would really follow up — they’re failing the long haulers,” said Cummings-Waldoff, who works as a real estate agent when she is well enough. “There should be some kind of central communication where our symptoms are being recorded and are being followed up.”

The only treatment she takes for her symptoms is over-the-counter Tylenol.

She said she she has no choice but to keep moving forward day to day.

“You just push through,” she said.

Nuvance long-haul COVID program

The Nuvance Health’s COVID Recovery Program is specifically geared for COVID long-haulers. To be part of the program, people need to have had COVID symptoms for four or more weeks from their first symptom.

While the program’s two physical locations are Norwalk and Rhinback, N.Y., it’s open to anyone in the state.

“We worked hard to create a program that can be beneficial from a telehealth platform for people who too sick to travel,” said Sharagim Kemp, medical director of the program.

She said the need to create the program arose when “one of our own” became a COVID long-hauler.

“One of our own physicians had to go through the program at the Mount Sinai Health System, Kemp said. “At the time, they had almost a six month waiting list for their COVID recovery program. We thought we really need to build something for our own people.”

By the end of March, Nuvance had created the program, which currently has about 300 patients and a two to three week waiting period.

While the majority of patients in the program range from age 40 to 60, there have been 18 year olds up to 84-year olds in it as well, Kemp said.

The program is customized to each individual’s symptoms. Physicians “clean out” the lifestyle of the patient, analyzing every component of their life in detail in such categories as sleep, nutrition, diet and exercise, Kemp said.

“Our entire team — including physical and occupational therapists — works as best as we can around what the patient needs,” she said.

There are no immediate remedies to any symptoms, Kemp said.

“It’s tailored with having small, realistic, short-term goals,” she said.

The most common long-haul symptom people seek help with in the program is “brain fog” and fatigue, which can be “debilitating,” Kent said.

“About 20 percent of the people that we see definitely have improvement,” she said. “The other 80 percent falls into what were they like before — how severe was the disease.”

To date, the program has had the most success with treating those whose sense of taste and smell were affected through the use of therapy and rehab.

She said when taste and smell are affected due to having COVID, the pathways of the brain have to be retrained.

“There is nothing that’s destroyed like it is sometimes, in a stroke or car accident,” Kent said.

The way to retrain the brain is to smell very strong scents such as lavender and basil, Kemp said.

“You take deep inhalations of that smell through the nose, as you’re training your brain to remember the scent. You do that several times a day for a few weeks,” she said. “These super strong senses that you are exposing yourself to, slowly it awakens these pathways and as the inflammation itself resolves, you will start to smell things better.”

In regard to all COVID long-haul symptoms, Kemp said time is the best remedy.

“Time is its own factor but where you were before and how healthy you were to begin with — that will dictate where you end up,” she said.

Once patients are in the program, they can remain in it indefinitely.

“I don’t see it as a one and done. Since we don’t know where this is going, unless you feel you are 100 percent resolved and you feel better, then we are there for you until whenever,” he said. “You are with us. You are part of us now.”

In regard to cost, the program goes through insurance, grants and funding.

Kemp recommends getting the COVID vaccine, even for long-haulers who are still sick from the effects of COVID.

“We always recommend the vaccine. We don’t understand what the natural immunity really can do for you because of all these variants that can come through. We can’t guarantee that you can’t get sick again,” Kemp said. “The immunity from having had COVID only lasts six to eight months. And that is in a regular individual with a regular immune system to begin with.”

