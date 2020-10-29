New Milford veterans honored on hometown banners

NEW MILFORD — Veterans are being recognized in a unique way in town.

Special banners with veterans’ names and photographs are hung on lampposts throughout downtown.

The project was spearheaded by Alexis Delmore, a Kent School student who is state president of the Charles Merriman Society, Children of the American Revolution, to recognize CAR’s 125th anniversary this year.

The banners were hung several weeks ago and will be taken down around Pearl Harbor Day on Dec. 7.

One-hundred veterans are honored on the 50 banners scattered on posts.

CAR is the oldest and largest patriotic youth organization in the country. It offers membership to anyone under the age of 22, lineally descended from someone who rendered material aid to the cause of American Independence as a soldier, sailor, civil officer, or recognized patriot in of the several Colonies or States, or the United States.