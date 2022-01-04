NEW MILFORD — As a first generation immigrant from India, 18-year-old resident Saumya Khan said she has had to be brave and confident since she was a young girl.
“Whether that was helping my parents with their tax returns at age 8, or being looked at differently just because I didn’t look like the other kids,” she said. “If I never stood up for myself, then I would just be constantly talked over or looked down upon by peers. I had to be brave and confident in myself in order for others to see me as an equal.”