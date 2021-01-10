New Milford teen fast tracking a career with electronic music

NEW MILFORD - At age 16, Cooper Vengrove of New Milford has already found what he loves to do, and while home during COVID-19-related school closures, he decided to put his talent to use. With just a year’s experience creating and selling “beats” (melodies), he was approached and signed over the summer by Internet Money Records, which will be helping him grow his catalog.

To create music, Cooper said he creates a melody with digital software, then does “looping” using an audio track “that’s a series of sound patterns digitally pasted together in the sound studio. Then, I post those on my website. A pack of 25 melodies sells for 30 dollars. I can add percussion for the client as needed. I play my own guitar to make melodies for hip-hop music, but I do other genres of music as well. I began on YouTube for my own entertainment, then taught myself how to do this. Being home from school gave me much more time to focus on music.”