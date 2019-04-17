New Milford students named to Immaculate honor roll

Immaculate High School in Danbury has announced several students from the New Milford area were named to the first semester honor roll.

Students received distinguished honors, awarded to students who have a 4.3 minimum GPA with no grade below a C and no incomplete work; high honors, awarded to students with a 3.9 minimum GPA with no incomplete work; or honors, earned by students with a 3.5 minimum GPA with no incomplete work.

Class of 2019

Morganne Cartee, Paul Demers, Ryan Fanella, Daniel Impellizzeri, Amy Perna and Nicole Schlichting (distinguished honors); Isabella Echavarria, Erica Guydan, Logan Plaisted and Yinyu Wang (high honors); and Spencer Brown (honors), all of New Milford.

Class of 2020

Diego Echavarria (high honors) of New Milford and Tristan DiNatale (high honors) of Sherman.

Class of 2021

Caitlin Fanella (distinguished honors) and Adriana DeFeo (honors), all of New Milford, and Lucy Nevin (honors) of Roxbury.

Class of 2022