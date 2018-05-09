  • Felicia Crowley, 13, an eighth-grader at Schaghticoke Middle School in New Milford, was the first place winner in the state Vocation Poster Contest in the Grade Seven-Eight category. She received her award at the Knights of Columbus 2018 awards ceremony at the Marriott in Stamford on Sunday. Photo: Contributed Photo / The News-Times Contributed
Felicia Crowley, 13, an eighth grader at Schaghticoke Middle School in New Milford, was the first place winner for the Vocation Poster Contest for the state of Connecticut in the Grade 7-8 category. She received her award at the Knights of Columbus 2018 awards ceremony held at the Marriott in Stamford on Sunday.