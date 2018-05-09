https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/New-Milford-student-wins-poster-contest-12898406.php
New Milford student wins poster contest
Published 12:00 am, Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Photo: Contributed Photo
Felicia Crowley, 13, an eighth grader at Schaghticoke Middle School in New Milford, was the first place winner for the Vocation Poster Contest for the state of Connecticut in the Grade 7-8 category. She received her award at the Knights of Columbus 2018 awards ceremony held at the Marriott in Stamford on Sunday.
