New Milford softball season picks up

Off to a solid start, the New Milford High softball team is in the midst of a busy stretch that will set the tone for its season.

The Green Wave were 3-2 entering back-to-back games with Immaculate and Notre Dame-Fairfield on Tuesday and Wednesday and are starting a stretch of five games in nine days on Friday when it hosts Bethel.

New Milford started the season with a 15-4 win at Torrington and then ran their record to 2-0 with a 12-6 victory over Nonnewaug.

New Milford’s first SouthWest Conference test came against defending league champion Masuk. The Panthers posted a 13-0 victory.

The Green Wave rebounded from their first loss with a 7-6 victory over Brookfield and have also lost to Joel Barlow.

Against the Bobcats, Victoria Pascento picked up the win on the mound while Tori DeJulia went 2-for-3 with a single and her first career home run, a solo shot. Katie Siegle added a double and two RBI; Sarah Mickelson and Olivia Casa both went 2-for-4; Kallie Johnson had 2 RBI and Olivia Wetmore added an RBI.

Returning players for coach Frank Bonacci and the Green Wave include centerfielder Siegle who hit .375 last season and Rebecca Collentine, who hit .461 and was an All SWC selection a year ago and fellow All SWC pick.

Wetmore, first baseman Hannah Hayes and Pascento are also back. Pascento went 14-6 with a 2.68 ERA and 97K’s and 18 BB last season.

DeJulia and Olivia Casa, both juniors, also return for New Milford.

Bonacci has six sophomores who will contribute this season in Sarah Mickelson (SS), Paige Duffany (2B), Kallie Johnson (2B/C), Mia Picarelli (LF), Grace Oliver (LF/C) and Morgan Masciarelli (P). Freshman MacKenzie Dayton will see time on both Varsity and JV.

“I am excited about the seven underclassmen to go with the veteran presence we have, which bodes well for the future,” Bonacci said. “I look for us to be in the thick of things in the conference as long as we play up to our capabilities. There is good competition in our league with Masuk as the defending champions.”