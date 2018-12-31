New Milford soccer school team wins tournament

CT Impact United, a soccer school in New Milford, saw its U11 Premier Team take first place in the recent Connecticut Club Soccer League tournament.

The team reported that it did not lose or tie any game in the tournament, which had 8 premier teams playing in that division.

The coaches were Ricardo Schmidt and Alex Mendoza. The players were: Rafael Liveli , Eren Unluturk, Joao Pedro Barbosa, John Zhini, Kawan Fonseca, Matheus Schmidt, Simone Piazza, Arthur Galdino, Pedro Xavier, Landon Bruzzi, Anthony Diaz, Santiago Mendoza, Braydon Peburn, Joseph Mendoza and Juan Lliguicota.

The awards ceremony took place on Dec. 9 at The Maxx in New Milford.