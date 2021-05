3 1 of 3 Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed Show More Show Less 3 of 3





NEW MILFORD — At a 7-11 grand opening event on May 15, the Soccer Club of New Milford received the project A-Game grant.

Project A-Game is a community outreach program created to provide meaningful youth development opportunities through education and play so children establish a strong foundation that supports their future success.