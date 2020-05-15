New Milford shredding event a model for others

A New Milford Rotarian is featured in the May edition of the Rotarian International magazine.

Arthur Klein, a longtime member of the local Rotary group, was interviewed about the club’s Shred Fest, a community document shredding event he has organized for 14 years.

This year, the drive-up style event will be held June 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lore’s Plaza parking lot along Route 7.

The public is invited to bring documents such as old papers, pay stubs, receipts, bank statements, invoices, canceled checks, tax forms, medical records and credit card statements for shredding in the FileShred, LLC mobile shredder.

“It’s popular and people look forward to it,” Klein said of the event. “People are happy to have a place to bring their things, to have their documents shredded securely.”

The event has grown in popularity over the years, so much so people now “line up for a half hour before it starts,” he said.

The idea to have such an event as a fundraiser in New Milford stemmed from a conversation Klein had with the owner of a document shredding company.

It didn’t take long to put all the pieces in place.

“Everything is recycled, which reduces the number of trees cut down and reduces landfill,” Klein said, citing some of the benefits of the event.

“And it’s a good way to get the word out about the good things the Rotary Club does,” he said.

All monies raised by the Rotary club goes back into the community. Funds are used for senior programs, scholarships, studies abroad and environmental programs.

The success of the event has been recognized by other Rotary clubs across the nation.

Last year, the Danbury Rotary Club reached out to Klein to get feedback about how to put on a similar event.

“New Milford gave us the best guidance ,” said Fred Kayal, past president of the Danbury Rotary Club. “And Art was exceptional and very helpful in telling us what to do and how to do it.”

The event, held last year in the parking lot of Chuck’s Steakhouse in Danbury, was a success, Kayal said.

“Art made it very easy for us,” he added.

As a result of the interest in such an event, Klein recently created a how-to guide that can be shared with other Rotary clubs.

“It’s everything we’ve learned,” Klein said of what is in the guide.

The Rotarian said it’s a “surprise” so many other clubs are interested “but it’s good to know we’re helping other clubs because the more clubs we help, the more people we help.”

This year’s event will be held drive-up style in Lore's Plaza parking lot along Route 7.

The event is open to residents of all towns.

Staples and paper clips may be intact in documents, and there is no limit to the number of boxes of documents that may be shredded.

Assistance will be available to help unload boxes.

Individuals can drive up and stay in the car while personnel, wearing masks and gloves, will remove boxes from trunks of vehicles.

Social distancing guidelines will be used.

The shredded material will go directly to recycling mills to be made into paper products.

Staff from the shredding company will handle the documents and will shred them while participants watch.

Since this event's inception in 2007, the New Milford Rotary Club has shredded approximately 150,000 pounds of documents.

This prevented over 75 tons of paper from being added to the landfill and 1,300 trees from being cut down.

The cost is $10 per standard copy paper-type box; larger boxes will cost a little more. Proceeds will benefit Rotary Club projects.

For more information or to arrange for a large number of boxed to be shredded, call 860-350-2225 or email shredfest@nmrotary.org.

For more information about the Rotary’s fundraiser, visit www.nmrotary.org.