New Milford seeks funding for educating boaters on invasive species

NEW MILFORD — The town is in the process of applying for grant funding for a new community education initiative this summer to educate boaters about invasive species, as well as offer free boat inspections.
As part of the initiative, called the Candlewood Lake Steward Program, from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, Candlewood Lake Authority employees would visit public boat launches and state ramps in the area on weekends and any federal holidays through the boating season. All training and management would be conducted by the Candlewood Lake Authority.