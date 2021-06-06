New Milford schools faculty create music video with Dua Lipa song to encourage reading over summer

NEW MILFORD — It started with an idea to get students motivated to read over summer vacation. It ended with a three-minute music video featuring teachers and other staff members singing to rewritten lyrics of a popular TikTok and YouTube song.
In response to the New Milford Public School’s K-8 summer reading initiative and the Connecticut Governor's Summer Reading Challenge, teachers, paraeducators, tutors, administrators and other staff members from Northville and Hill and Plain Primary Schools, Sarah Noble Intermediate School, and Schaghticoke Middle School sang and danced to the tune from Dua Lipa’s hit song, “Levitating” in a video they created called “I’m Reading Baby.”