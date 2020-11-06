New Milford school district to go full remote for a week

New Milford Public Schools will go full remote for a week as a precautionary measure following the Thanksgiving holiday.

NEW MILFORD — Students will move to a week of full remote learning following the Thanksgiving holiday in a few weeks.

Interim Superintendent Alisha DiCorpo made the announcement Nov. 5 and outlined the plan as a precautionary measure related to the holiday.

The Board of Education held a special meeting earlier this week to publicly discuss four learning model proposals around holiday travel.

After discussion, it was decided to temporarily move to full remote learning for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4.

“This will give families and staff who may be traveling during the holiday break time to obtain a PCR test and to receive the results prior to students returning to school,” DiCorpo said.

The recommendation was made jointly by the town’s health director, the district medical advisor and DiCorpo, and the board agreed.

“We are hopeful that by providing parents and staff with this information now, we will ease the transition to remote learning for all and will provide families time to prepare,” she said.

DiCorpo’s statement outlined the process that must be followed by any families that have traveled during the holiday break to a state or country that is on the advisory list which is updated weekly on Tuesdays.

Families must also submit a travel form to the State of Connecticut, which can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yxpfprh3.

“This is to ensure a safe, healthy return to in-person school on Dec. 7,” the statement said.

Families are asked to notify the principal at the appropriate school of travel plans out of state or country no later than Nov. 18 by completing a form at https://tinyurl.com/y5ye34ch.

The school district will require a negative COVID-19 test for any student who travels to an “affected state” or an “affected country” for more than 24 hours during the November break and plans to return to in-person learning.

“The test must have been taken within 72 hours of your return to Connecticut, or upon your arrival in Connecticut,” DiCorpo’s statement said. “Only results for nucleic acid COVID-19 tests, such as reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, shall be accepted.”

Parents and guardians are required to send in a child’s results to the nurse’s office prior to the student’s return to in-person learning for either cohort.

A list of affected states can be found on the state of Connecticut’s portal and a list of affected countries can be found on the CDC website.

Test results and all other medical information relating to a child will be maintained in confidence by the district as mandated by law, the statement emphasized.

Once a child has been cleared to return to school by the nurse, the student may return if they are symptom-free. Parents and guardians are asked to keep their children home while awaiting results.