New Milford salon reopens with new name, look

Spectrum/The Nota family of New Milford recently celebrated the grand re-opening of their business, formerly known as Creative Haircutters. The business is now The Hair Salon. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration was held May 23, 2019. Above are owner Rachel Nota, center, with daughter and stylists Nicky Nota Burns, left, and Bernadette Nota-Conte.

The Nota family is celebrating its business’ new look and new name, The Hair Salon, in New Milford.

The salon at 155 Danbury Road (Route 7), formerly known as Creative Haircutters, recently underwent a renovation that included an interior redesign, making a more open floor plan and all new furniture and décor, as well as new siding for the exterior.

“We are going for a new look,” longtime owner Rachel Nota said. “It was time.”

“I love it,” Kristina St. Jean, who has been a client of Nota’s for about 15 years, said of the renovations. “It’s very modern but has a rustic look.”

Nota said she changed the name to better reflect the business’ offerings. The full-service salon for women, men and children specializes in haircut, blow dry, color, highlight, keratin treatment, as well as special occasion hair styling.

“We’re still here,” Nota said.

Two of Nota’s daughters, Nicky Nota Burns and Bernadette Nota-Conte, are among the seven stylists at the salon that carries two color lines, Oilgo and Schwazkopf, and the full line of Color Wow products.

“We have so much more than hair cutting,” Nota-Conte said, noting ombre and balayage are among the popular coloring techniques.

In addition, the salon offers color correction services. Stylists can also help clients blend grays and whites and help them transition from color to their natural hair color.

The Nota family said individuals from all walks of life — from busy moms to business professionals and teachers — are among the salon’s clientele. Some of them stop in for a periodic shampoo/blow dry, not just for a haircut and/or color.

“I always get compliments about my hair,” St. Jean said.

“It’s hard to find someone who does your hair just the way you want it,” said resident Linda Arcuri, who has been a client for 20 years, following in her husband’s footsteps.

Arcuri praised the staff’s “accommodating” schedules and “engaging” conversations.

“They’re amazing,” she said.

Nota Burns said the renovation allows the business to “open doors to new clients” while also continuing to serve its longtime clients, many of whom have been clients for as long as Nota has owned the business.

Staff will conduct consultations with clients and teach them how to manage their hair once they leave the salon.

“It’s important to be able to connect with clients, to find out what they like and don’t like” when a client comes in, Nota-Conte explained.

Staff participates in continuing education to keep up with the latest styles, products, color and trends.

Nota Burns and Nota-Conte, who have been licensed for 19 and 10 years, respectively, both graduated from the cosmetology school in Danbury.

Nota Burns felt called to do something “creative” after high school, while her sister said the industry “chose me.”

“I was always into lipsticks and hairstyles in school with my friends,” said Nota-Conte. “I always carried hair spray with me and always have an idea of what we’d do.”

Nota, who has been in the industry for 40-plus years, added she often had to go to the store “and buy mascara because the kids had taken mine.”

Nota previously worked at Creative Haircutters, formerly housed in the building that now houses Quest Diagnostics, located across the street from The Hair Salon’s present location. In 1991, she assumed the business and kept its name.

She moved the business to 259 Danbury Road, just south of the Windmill Diner, for a few years before finally moving the business to its present location on property that also houses the Nota’s other business, JC Nota Septic Services.

The Hair Salon at 155 Danbury Road (Route 7) is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted. For more information, call 860-355-8355.