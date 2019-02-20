‘New Milford’s volunteers and neighbors will have your back’

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the New Milford Community Ambulance, the American Red Cross, Water Witch Hose Co. #2 and other neighboring fire departments for their efforts, professionalism and support during my recent house fire.

I want to also thank my amazing friends and neighbors for their support and kindness throughout this ordeal.

When the house caught fire, everyone pitched in, from calling 911 to making sure I had a place to stay.

The firemen were wonderful about trying to salvage items when they were able, even though most everything was charred beyond recognition.

Nobody can truly appreciate these services until they are in a position of needing help.

These agencies provided a way forward and never made me feel as though the situation was hopeless, or that I was a burden.

A tragedy like this made me appreciate our town and the special people who live and volunteer here, even more than before.

We truly come together when the chips are down and I’m so thankful that people stepped up in my hour of need.

Many years of memories were destroyed but I will make new ones.

I hope nobody has to experience this type of tragedy but if it happens, New Milford’s volunteers and neighbors will have your back.

Thank you again for all your help and concern.

Barbara Wolf

New Milford