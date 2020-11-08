New Milford’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony canceled

NEW MILFORD — Mayor Pete Bass has announced the town’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made hours after a story about the traditional ceremony had been published.

The decision was made after the mayor spoke with American Legion Commander Jeff McBreairty and VFW Commander Jim Delancy.

“We have decided to cancel our normal Veterans Day ceremony due to the uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases and Gov. (Ned) Lamont’s gathering restrictions that will be in place,” the mayor wrote on social media Friday night.

“We will have a smaller Veterans Day ceremony and honor our veterans, and will be doing Facebook live for the event as we did for Memorial Day,” the post said.