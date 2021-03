NEW MILFORD — Poet laureate James Scrimgeour said he believes strongly in the resiliency of human beings, and said the experience of COVID-19 has shown this to be the case — both with himself and with those around him.

Scrimgeour, who has been reappointed by Mayor Pete Bass as the town’s poet laureate for a third, two-year term, said he has not only continued to be active with his poetry over the past few years — but has remained so even while “hunkered down” in his home since last March.

He leads a virtual monthly poetry workshop at the New Milford Library, which had previously been held in person.

“COVID has thrown a little bit of a monkey wrench into the whole situation. It made things more difficult,” said Scrimgeour, 82, a professor emeritus at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury and a published author of 10 poetry books.

At the workshop, participants critique each other’s poems. When teaching the class, he said he doesn’t believe in giving students writing prompts or specific topics for which to write. Instead, he encourages them to write about their own lives and the things that are important and interesting to them.

Scrimgoeour has also been promoting his book, “Voices of Dogtown: Poems Arising Out of a Ghost Town Landscape,” published by Loom Press in Massachusetts. The book is a compilation of historical research and original poetry about the lives of the last inhabitants of what are now ghost towns in Rockport and Gloucester, Massachusetts, in the late 1700s and early 1800s.

Scrimgeour said the book is based upon his own experiences — pre-pandemic — wandering the terrain in those two towns, and reading about the lives of people who lived there at that time period. Currently, no one lives in those areas, he said, since they’re watersheds.

Additionally, Scrimgeour said he’s looking forward to soon returning to work with Gallery 25 & Creative Arts Studio in New Milford, a cooperative-style fine art gallery sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts.

“We have had a little cross fertilization going on where I would write poems about some of their paintings that I had seen in the gallery, and they made paintings illustrating my poems,” he said. “This has been really cool and exciting.”

In May, Scrimgeour will be serving as a judge for Danbury Cultural Commission’s High School Poetry Contest. Additionally, Scrimgeour has been working on poems about the pandemic.

“I ended up with a series about 30 poems,” he said. He’s collecting his strongest poems to date and plans to compile them into one book.

Scrimgeour said his current poetry reflects the resiliency of people during these challenging times.

“What’s uplifting is how human beings survive,” he said. “We show that life goes on and still has value and significance in spite of the COVID cloud hovering over us.”

Scrimgeour said he has personally been enjoying life and making the best of his situation, despite the pandemic.

“I’m still writing poems and having my salmon dinners on my front lawn and going for walks with my wife in the neighborhood,” said Scrimgeour, who along with his wife, Christine Xanthakos, 78 — a retired ESL teacher — has three children and eight grandchildren. “We’re inching our way back into the outside. We’re taking it slow and taking it easy.”

He said in some ways, the pandemic “actually adds a dimension” to life.

“It makes it more intense, and we value it more when we know that it may end at any minute.”

He said he was very moved by the nation’s National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, whose poem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden made history.

“Her poem is an especially strong and important poem, and one that the country needed to hear,” he said. “People needed to see that Black Lives Matter and that they are important and that they are significant, and her poem illustrated that as clearly as any protest could have done.”

According to Scrimgeour, poetry should play a larger role in schools. Prior to the pandemic, he said he spent a lot of time visiting many of the local schools to give poetry readings and working with students.

Scrimgeour credits more than his own efforts for his success at poetry.

“Some things are gifts from higher powers that I don’t understand,” he said. Every once in a while you do write a poem, and you look at it and you say ‘Yes, yes, my God, yes, this works.’ It doesn’t happen all the time but it does happen occasionally.”

