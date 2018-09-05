New Milford’s band director named teacher of the year

NEW MILFORD — The high school’s band director was recently named the district’s teacher of the year.

David Syzdek was honored at the schools’ opening convocation last week.

“My message to teachers is simple and the same as it is to my students,” Syzdek said. “What you do in the classroom each and every single day matters. Don’t ever think that what you do is not important.”

Syzdek became a music teacher at New Milford High School in 2010. He conducts the wind ensemble, concert band and orchestra, as well as directs the jazz and marching bands.

The school’s concert ensembles have performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City, Washington D.C. and Symphony Hall in Boston. The marching band has competed and performed around the country including in the USBands National Championships at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey, Walt Disney World, the New York City Veterans Day Parade and the Hollywood Christmas Parade in California.

“While we concentrate on the specifics of performing music, the lessons learned along the way carry over to many aspects of life,” he said. “Hard work, time management and working with others are key experiences my students have that lead to many different opportunities in the years to come.”

Each year, parents, students and fellow staff members are invited to nominate a teacher for selection as New Milford’s Teacher of the Year.

Syzdek was nominated because of his drive for him and his students to always improve their performance, while also instilling a sense of pride and to value themselves.

“He strikes the perfect balance for teenagers who are still developing their fragile egos, as performers, and as young men and women,” one nomination read.