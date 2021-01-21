New Milford's VFW thanks those who supported veterans program

New Milford’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1672 and auxiliary wish to thank all those who helped support the auxiliary's fall 2020 Luminaries on the Green Program honoring its veterans.

The VFW sends thanks to J&J Printing, The New Milford Spectrum, The New Milford Youth Center volunteers, Northville School children, Scout troop 432, Cadette Girl Scout Troop 40277, the New Milford Recycling Center patrons, and others who purchased luminaries or promoted the sales for its annual Light Up The Night for its Veterans display.