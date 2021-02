NEW MILFORD — Gallery 25 and Creative Arts Studio will open a new show on March 6 called “Waiting for Spring.” Members have created glimpses of birds, spring flowers and rebirth, all in anticipation of warmer weather to come, an announcement said.

Carol T Moore, a new artist at the gallery, works in pastels and pottery. Located at 11 Railroad Street, the gallery is sponsored by the New Milford Commission on the Arts.