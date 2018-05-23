New Milford’s Fat City nears 40th anniversary

Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Jill Weiss, left, is the owner of Fat City in New Milford, which specializes in screen printing, embroidery and promotions. She is shown with staff members, Dennis Cieklinski, head printer, Charlie Grubb, graphic designer and assistant printer, and Heather Detrick, manager. less Jill Weiss, left, is the owner of Fat City in New Milford, which specializes in screen printing, embroidery and promotions. She is shown with staff members, Dennis Cieklinski, head printer, Charlie Grubb, ... more Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media New Milford’s Fat City nears 40th anniversary 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Fat City is fast approaching its 40th anniversary.

The New Milford business has been a staple in town, providing screen printing and embroidery services and offering promotional products.

“We’re hometown values, hometown quality,” said owner Jill Weiss.

Weiss purchased the business in 2004, shortly after original owners Sandy and Dennis Cieklinski sold the shop they had opened in 1980.

“The staff has background and experience to meet customers’ needs,” Weiss said during an interview at the business, located on the lower level of the building that houses several businesses at 99 Danbury Road (Route 7).

Fat City has been at this site since 2012, but two years ago moved its show and sales room from the upper level to the lower level, joining its production area, to make way for the JK Shuffles dance studio upstairs.

Weiss co-owns JK Shuffles with Kevin Fritch.

Weiss operated her own business, Sports Stitch, which focused on embroidered products, before buying Fat City. She praised her staff for their experience and skill.

Dennis Cieklinski, son of the business’ original owners, is head printer. He is joined by Charlie Grubb, graphic designer and assistant printer, and Heather Detrick, manager.

The business’ graphic design team works with customers to design new logos, update logos and more.

“Screen printing is an art in itself,” Weiss said, describing the process by which the ink is pressed into the fabric.

Products such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, bags and more that feature screen printed logos and other designs are completed using manual presses, meaning staff does each piece by hand.

“We do not let anything out of the shop that’s not top quality,” she said.

Jackets, sweatshirts, bags, blankets, hats and more are among the many items that feature embroidery.

The Candlewood Lake Authority has been a longtime customer. “They always come through for us,” said Mark Howarth, CLA director.

Howarth said Fat City is willing to work on the fine details involved with many of CLA’s custom items, such as multiple sizes of shirts, a variety of colors and last-minute adjustments to orders should they happen.

Fat City offers thousands of promotional products and, as a member of the Advertising Specialty Institute, has access to vendors across the country.

Elaine Donahue said New Milford CHORE Services, for which she is coordinator, recently purchased promotional pens from Fat City.

“They were more than accommodating,” Donahue said. “They did a lot of research and were very timely. We got a quality product at a great price.”

For more information, call the 99 Danbury Road (Route 7) business at (860) 354-4650 or visit http://fatcityscreenprinting.com/.