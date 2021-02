NEW MILFORD — The second annual 2020 New Milford Economic Development Corp.’s Best of the Best Awards went to the following businesses in town:

Economic development project of the year: Mountain High Organics, Inc., 9 S. Main St, which specializes in the sourcing, procurement and packaging of a certified organic raw ingredients.

Employer of the year: Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar and New Milford Pizza Station, 1 Kent Road.

Economic Development Partner of the year: Bank Street Group, 24 Bank St., a commercial property investment company.

Despite all the challenges New Milford’s business district has faced in 2020, it has still thrived and accomplished much, according to Alexander Oley Carpp, president of the New Milford Economic Development Corp. and chairman of its board of directors.

“It was a year we learned how resilient we are, how well we can work together, how much good will and generosity there is among us, and how we can continue to make a positive impact in our community, always staying New Milford Strong,” said Carpp at the event, which was held virtually this year.

Carpp said due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Milford’s Economic Development Corp. recognized the challenges of small independent businesses and decided to repurpose its available funds to help them stay open. This included providing them with protective equipment and plexiglass guards.

The corporation also provided grant funds for new signage, lighting and other improvements in its historic village center, according to Carpp.

Additionally, the corporation created the Ultimate New Milford Shop Local program. “This now permanent effort is focused on small, independent business throughout New Milford and encourages people to get out and shop and dine in town,” Carpp said.

To help residents find employment, “we hosted an Indeed virtual recruiting event to offer our residents the opportunity to have online interviews directly with employers with real job openings,” he added.

Twenty-six new businesses started or moved into New Milford in 2020.

To help small, independent businesses in town, Mayor Pete Bass instituted “a series of emergency executive orders, waiving fees, streamlining applications and approvals through an online system, and promoting local shopping and dining by visiting and recording visits to many local businesses,” Carpp said.

Bass also held weekly online information sessions about the pandemic as a way of communicating with the town.

The largest and newest major commercial development in New Milford is Litchfield Crossings, 169 Danbury Road. Nearing its completion is a new building that will house Chipotle and Jersey Mike’s Subs, which are opening this month. Once they’re open, there will be an announcement on the Litchfield Crossings Facebook page and on litchfieldcrossings.com.

After the awards presentation, Karen Pollard, New Milford’s economic development director, said the event was just as good as last year’s, “with the exception of the fact that, of course, we weren’t all together in the same room. I thought it was a beautiful representation of the New Milford spirit, and now, we have the video for a permanent viewing.”

To view the event, visit newmilbest.org and the New Milford Economic Development Facebook page.

