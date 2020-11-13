Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class Amanda Chagas of New Milford is assigned to the Greyhawks of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 120. She is shown above conducting maintenance on a E-2D Advanced Hawkeye in USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) hangar bay on Halloween. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications.
Photo: Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill / USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
