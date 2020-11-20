New Milford’s Carol Sing canceled due to safety concerns

Kelli Seger of New Milford sings a festive song with her daughter, Abigail, 4, at the 2019 Carol Sing. This year’s Carol Sing has been canceled due to the pandemic. Kelli Seger of New Milford sings a festive song with her daughter, Abigail, 4, at the 2019 Carol Sing. This year’s Carol Sing has been canceled due to the pandemic. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close New Milford’s Carol Sing canceled due to safety concerns 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW MILFORD — A longtime holiday event has been canceled this year due to the pandemic, but a newer holiday offering is still on the calendar.

The Carol Sing, which would have marked its 43rd year this season, has been canceled. However, the Parade of Lights will go on as planned Dec. 5.

“This wasn't an easy decision at all and not one we took lightly at all,” said Linda McMillan, chairman of the New Milford Commission on the Arts, which coordinates the Carol Sing. “We discussed this over quite a long time to try to come up with an event that was safe for all and still held the spirit of the traditional New Milford Carol Sing.”

The Carol Sing was inaugurated in 1977 in conjunction with the New Milford Commission on the Arts by Skitch Henderson, then the conductor of the New York Pops and a New Milford resident, who died in 2005.

Residents normally gather in close contact, huddled around the bandstand as they sing carols.

“We look forward to a brighter 2021 and the Carol Sing will be back with new traditions and fun,” McMillan said.

The Parade of Lights began several years ago by Water Witch Hose Co. #2 and features a parade of decorated fire trucks and other vehicles.

“We try to keep the community involved,” Water Witch Fire Chief Rich Squires said. “We’re all in this together.”

The parade will take place around the Village Green at 7:30 p.m.