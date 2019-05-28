New Milford’s Book Nook back on the market — again

Bank Street Book Nook owner Terry Sherrer said she will “miss” being part of the community. Bank Street Book Nook owner Terry Sherrer said she will “miss” being part of the community. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close New Milford’s Book Nook back on the market — again 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

For the third time in five years, the Bank Street Book Nook is on the market.

Owner Terry Sherrer announced earlier this month in a letter to the editor she plans to sell the business due to an out-of-state move.

“I’ll miss it,” Sherrer said.. “Even though it was an established business, we made it our own and it grew with me.”

The store will remain open, but Sherrer is hopeful she will find a buyer before Labor Day. “I feel like it belongs here,” she said.

The Sherrer family will be moving to Vermont to follow a job opportunity for Sherrer’s husband, Christopher.

Sherrer bought the store on a “whim” from former New Milford Mayor David Gronbach and his wife, Vanessa, in January 2018, who sold the store due to Vanessa’s growing law practice.

“It’s been a whirlwind, a learning experience and fun,” the owner said. “I feel like I’m part of the community.”

The independent book store carries books in an array of genres. For customers who cannot find what they’re looking for on the shelves, Sherrer can place a special order at no additional cost.

Top sellers and a children’s section are among the popular sections.

“We try to keep a little bit of everything,” the owner said. “And we always have the latest bestsellers.”

Under Sherrer’s ownership, the store has expanded its offerings to include a few unique gift items, such as magnetic poetry, magnetic puppets, wooden bandstand decorations, locally made candles and organic children’s toys.

“It’s charming,” said Michele Palmer of Wingdale, N.Y., who frequents downtown New Milford. “They have the best children’s section.”

Palmer and Ellen Donlan, also of Wingdale, browsed the organic toys during their recent visit to the store.

“We love coming in here,” Palmer said.

Resident Jessica Ryan said she likes to “support small businesses” and to that end enjoys taking her children to the store, where the youngest can play in the children’s section while she peruses the shelves.

An avid reader, Ryan said she appreciates the store’s presence in town and values the owner’s expertise and guidance.

Sherrer described the joy of watching grandparents bring their grandchildren to the store, seeing the children “not connected to electronics when they’re here” and witnessing the “excitement of opening picture books.”

Another highlight is when a patron finds an item they have been looking for but had yet to find elsewhere, she said.

Throughout the store’s history, the shop has offered book signings and participated in the summer “Where’s Waldo” contest and winter silver bell contest.

The addition of a Lionel train that follows a track near the ceiling is one of the ways Sherrer’s family has brought a personal touch to the store.

The train, now decorated as Hogwart’s Express, was the Polar Express this past winter.

Former Region 12 educator Blanchette Bailey established the Bank Street book store at 50 Bank St. some 25-plus years ago. It was called Baileywick Books.

Bailey operated the store until, at 75, she put the building and store up for sale in 2006.

Janet Olsen Ryan and her husband, Sean, heeded the call and, in 2007, purchased the building and took ownership of the book store, which came to be known as Bank Street Book Nook.

The Ryans eventually sold the building and, in 2014, announced they were looking for someone to buy the book store.

The Gronbachs stepped up after hearing the store would close altogether without a buyer. A year later, they moved the book store two storefronts down the street to its present, smaller location, a few storefronts down.

They continued to operate the business until they announced in January 2018 that they planned to sell the store.

For more information, call the Bank Street store at 860-354-3865.