NEW MILFORD — Local resident, poet, novelist and painter Abby Ripley was recently named a finalist in the poetry division of Adelaide Literary Magazine’s yearly competition.

The poem that was selected is “Norseman Encounters Eddaic Sylph.” It includes lines of nonsensical words which, if read out loud using short vowels, rhymes with the English words in the stanzas, Robley said.

Additionally, the editor will publish Ripley’s other poem, “Faustos’ Tale of Survival,” which is about a young pharmacist who was buried in the Ecuadorian earthquake of 2016. Since Ripley had traveled solo the length of Eucador in 1963, driving a rented Volkswagen Beetle, she said she was very interested in the impact of the quake and read in one of the newspaper reports that a pharmacist was just closing his store when the earthquake hit. She said she put herself in his shoes and relived an imaginary, but emotional experience.

That poem will be in the next monthly edition of Adelaide Literary Magazine, according to Ripley.

Ripley said she had also been contacted by the editors of the online literary journal, Under the Sun, wanting to use some of her paintings for their spring issue. They eventually settled on two: Remembering Matisse (acrylic) and Clementine (watercolor).

Ripley said that recognition like this comes in clusters and this one was perfectly timed, as she is scheduled to resume her historical novel she has been working on for over five years. “My willpower and self-confidence has just received a big boost,” she said.