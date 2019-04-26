New Milford represented at State Capitol

State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th), State Representative Rich Smith (R-108th), and State Senator Craig Miner (R-32nd) hosted the second annual New Milford Day at the State Capitol April 17. Above, State Representative Bill Buckbee, right, holding a baby goat from Goatboy Soaps, introduces guests, from left to right, New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto, Judge Martin Landgrebe and Mayor Pete Bass. less State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th), State Representative Rich Smith (R-108th), and State Senator Craig Miner (R-32nd) hosted the second annual New Milford Day at the State Capitol April 17. Above, State ... more Photo: Courtesy Of State Rep. Bill Buckbee Photo: Courtesy Of State Rep. Bill Buckbee Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New Milford represented at State Capitol 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Numerous town officials, community leaders, businesses and organizations recently represented New Milford at the second annual New Milford Day at the State Capitol.

The event, co-hosted by State Representative Bill Buckbee (R-67th), State Representative Rich Smith (R-108th) and State Senator Craig Miner (R-32nd), was launched last year to allow businesses, nonprofit organizations and community leaders a chance to visit the Capitol and showcase what New Milford has to offer the rest of the state.

Rep. Buckbee recognized several distinguished guests, including Mayor Pete Bass, Judge Martin Landgrebe and New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto.

In addition, he welcomed two of Goatboy Soaps’ baby goats, with Jedi being introduced to the entire House of Representatives.

“We built on last year’s success and were able to make New Milford Day even more of a momentous occasion at the Capitol this year,” Buckbee said.

“Many of my legislative colleagues ask me questions about our local businesses and unique services,” Buckbee said. “That is directly attributable to this local advocacy event and is highly contingent on the participation of those in New Milford.”

Participants included Goatboy Soaps, the Pratt Nature Center, Kimberly-Clark, Full Circle Productions, New Milford Girl Scouts, the Roger Sherman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, New Milford Hospital, the Community Credit Union of New Milford, the United Way, New Milford Youth Agency, Elan Planning, Design & Landscape Architecture, The Children’s Center, Bank Street Group, Kimberly Farm, Bad Dream Brewing Company and Grabel Business Services.

“I have always been honored to represent the people of New Milford in Hartford and I am glad local leaders, businesses, and community organizations were able to impress my legislative colleagues with everything that makes our town great,” Rep. Smith said.

“No town does a day at the Capitol quite like New Milford,” said Sen. Miner. “Like much of the Northwest Corner, New Milford doesn't get enough attention. This day was an opportunity to display the excellence of its businesses and people. I'm looking forward to doing this again next year.”

Rep. Buckbee also explained the significance of picking a date in mid-April to recognize the Town of New Milford.

“Roger Sherman, one of the most influential founding fathers of our great country, was a resident and elected official from New Milford,” Buckbee said. “We recognized his 298th birthday, which falls on April 19. I wanted to make sure we had the event in close proximity to that date in order to recognize our local hero.”