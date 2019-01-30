New Milford police lieutenant reinstated after mystery allegation is dismissed

NEW MILFORD — New Milford Police Lt. Lawrence Ash was reinstated to the department last week after an investigation found no wrongdoing.

The allegation that led to the investigation is still unknown.

Ash was placed on administrative leave this summer pending the outcome of the investigation, which stemmed from a complaint filed with police.

Ash was cleared by an “outside independent review of potential violations that resulted in no finding of any wrongdoing,” according to a news release from Mayor Pete Bass.

Outside investigations are standard protocol for investigations on senior-level administration, according to the news release.

Bass directed questions to Police Chief Spencer Cerruto.

Cerruto and Ash could not be immediately reached for comment.

In the news release, both the mayor and chief welcomed Ash back.

“Lt. Ash has been exonerated and we are happy to have such an important and integral part of our police administration back,” Bass said.

Ash has been with the department since 1987. He started as a patrol officer and rose through the ranks to lieutenant.

He serves as the department’s spokesman.

He followed in the footsteps of his father, Robert, a decorated, 17-year department detective, according to an earlier article.

Cerruto said Ash has tremendous experience in town and is pleased to have him as a resource.

“This has been a very challenging time for all of us, including Lt. Ash and his family,” Cerruto said in the release. “We are going to move forward in a positive manner as a team.”

