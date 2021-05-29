New Milford pastor is first woman in church's 300-year history

NEW MILFORD — Social justice for the equal treatment of everyone is a huge passion for Amy Carter, who is breaking ground as First Congregational Church’s first female pastor in its 300-year history. She takes on her new position June 1.
Since 2012, Carter has been pastor at Hope Congregational Church in East Providence, R.I. She said she’s very excited to come to First Congregational Church, and referenced the church’s recent Raise the Roof project, saying the church has also revamped everything “under the roof,” as well.