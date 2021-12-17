New Milford opens permanent exhibit celebrating the town’s Black history: ‘It gave me hope’
Anita Regan, left, and Kathy Kelly, members of the New Milford Historical Society’s board, stand in the Society’s new permanent exhibit The Black Experience in New Milford. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, New Milford, Conn.
Memorabilia on display of the Heacock family in The New Milford Historical Society’s new permanent exhibit The Black Experience in New Milford. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, New Milford, Conn.
The New Milford Historical Society open a new permanent exhibit The Black Experience in New Milford. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, New Milford, Conn.
A wood pulpit, c1901, carved by Reverend Stephen Heacock for the Advent Christian Church, the first African American church in New Milford, on display in the New Milford Historical Society’s new permanent exhibit, The Black Experience in New Milford. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, New Milford, Conn. The church
The bell from the Advent Christian Church, the first African American church in New Milford, on display in the New Milford Historical Society’s new permanent exhibit, The Black Experience in New Milford. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, New Milford, Conn.
The New Milford Historical Society open a new permanent exhibit The Black Experience in New Milford. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, New Milford, Conn.
NEW MILFORD — On a chilly Sunday in December, the New Milford Historical Society opened the doors to its new exhibit: The Black Experience in New Milford. It marked one of the first times that the more than 300-year-old town had crafted a permanent space for local Black and Indigenous lives in its historical archive.
The special event included roughly 65 residents and local leaders, including the families of those honored in the displays. Resident Victoria Smith, born and raised in New Milford, sang two spirituals at the gathering, “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “We Shall Overcome.”
