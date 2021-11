Ivana Butera / Contributed photo

NEW MILFORD — Each year, for over 35 years, the New Milford Santa Fund program has partnered with Social Services to help children in need by giving them holiday gifts. They help over 400 children annually. The nonprofits are helping children once again and asking for sponsors.

The Social Services’ team of elves will ensure every gift that comes in from the public is checked and matched to each child. Santa's elf team has remained the same for most of those 35 years, a press release said.